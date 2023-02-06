Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding: A timeline of their relationship

Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured wedding is currently the talk of the entire country. If we go by the reports, Kiara and Sidharth are tying the knot in Jaisalmer, India.



The details about their secretive wedding are coming out through different sources; some are suggesting that wedding festivities have already started and others have revealed that the wedding has been delayed by a day and will now take place on February 7.



Kiara and Sidharth have been highly secretive about their relationship and kept it away from the media's glare. And now that the couple is about to embark on a new chapter in their lives, here is a look back at their relationship.



The beginning:



Those who thought they fell in love while filming their critically acclaimed film 'Shershaah'. So, for those, let us tell you that they first met at the wrap-up party for 'Lust Stories' in the year 2018.

Kiara, during her appearance on 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, said that she and Sidharth first met at a wrap up party.

The 'Kabir Singh' actress said, "Sid and I know each other from before we were cast in Shershaah."



To this, Karan Johar added, "Yes, much before." Then Kiara continued, "Yes, at the wrap party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. Of course, I will never forget it''.

Karan further said, "We crashed a friend's house with the cast of Lust Stories as we had, and Sid also came to the party, and that's where you and Sid met for the first time."

Dating rumours



Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating rumours started in early 2019 when the couple went on a New Year's vacation to South Africa together. The 'Shershaah' co-stars shared pictures of them from safari, but not together.

More than friends:



On 'Koffee With Karan,' season 7, Kiara herself confessed that she and Malhotra are more than friends. "We are definitely close friends—more than close friends."





When Karan Johar asked if the rumours about them were true or not and if she is "denying your relationship with Sidharth?"

Kiara replied, "I am neither denying nor accepting."



How they came closer:



Sidharth and Kiara came closer when they together worked on the biographical drama 'Shershaah.' The couple promoted the film together and drew fans' attention with their romantic reels on the film's hit songs.

Looking at the bond in the reels, pictures, and while promoting, everyone was quick to guess that the couple is definitely dating but keeping everything away from the media glare.



In the birthday reel:



In 2021, Kiara shared a montage reel of her 29th birthday celebration, which featured 'The Student of the Year' actor.



Sharing the reel, Kiara wrote, "oldest and goldest crew."



Making things official, indirectly:

Kiara wished her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth in January of this year with a picture of them from the safari.