Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani full wedding guest list: Rajinikanth & Juhi Chawla among those spotted at event

The wedding festivities for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have officially started in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel. After the high-profile marriages of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra; and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Rajasthan has become a popular destination for Bollywood weddings. The Shershaah co-stars welcomed Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra to their wedding despite not publicising the event in the media and social media. Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, the wedding destination, is heavily guarded and security arrangement have been tightened in the area as many high-profile, VVIP guests arrive at the location. Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal, who is a singer by profession, would reportedly sing a special song for the couple during the event.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding guest list

Many industry buddies are reportedly attending the ceremony in addition to their family members. The opulent wedding will be attended by Kiara's co-stars from the films RC 15 and Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, and Ram Charan. Bollywood star Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta were also seen arriving at the Jaisalmer airport.

Rajinikanth, who is currently filming in Jaisalmer for his upcoming Tamil movie Jailer, was also spotted outside the Jaisalmer fort. The actor's car was surrounded by fans, and some videos have made way to fan pages.

As per a report by India Today, Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi, who are very close to the couple, are also invited to the wedding ceremony. Apart from them, the Shershaah Jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and others.

Where will the couple stay after the marriage?