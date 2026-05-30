/Ranveer Singh meets football star Declan Rice in Budapest amid Don 3 controversy | See pic

Amid the ongoing buzz around Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3, the Dhurandhar actor has shared a glimpse of his trip to Budapest. This marks his first social media post since the controversy involving the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) intensified. In the recently shared update, Singh met Arsenal and England football star Declan Rice, and the photograph went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice

The actor took to his Instagram Stories to post a cheerful picture with the midfielder and captioned it, "About last night," accompanied by red and white heart emojis. He also added the classic Hindi song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan to the post.

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In the now viral image, the two can be seen posing together with smiles, and fans can't stop talking about the Bollywood-Arsenal crossover. As per reports, Singh travelled to Budapest to watch Arsenal's upcoming UEFA Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Singh's fan interaction

Along with Singh's photo with Rice, another moment from his Budapest trip that went viral was Singh's interaction with fans. Several admirers who encountered the actor in the Hungarian capital later shared pictures online.

Ranveer Singh meets Declan Rice Photograph: (Instagram)

Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy

Currently, the actor is a hot topic of conversation online since the issue over Don 3 intensified after FWICE declared a non-cooperation directive against the actor following complaints from the film's producers. The body alleged that his exit from the project resulted in substantial financial losses.

Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has reportedly demanded compensation over expenses incurred before Singh's departure from the film.

Reacting to the controversy, the actor's spokesperson recently released a statement, which read, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."