/Don 3 row: Salman Khan steps in to resolve Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's bitter dispute

Ranveer Singh's abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated Don 3 has led to a major industry dispute. The latter's production house Excel Entertainment is reportedly seeking approximately Rs 45 crore in compensation over several losses. After the FWICE decision, in the latest update, Salman Khan has reportedly stepped in to mediate peace between the two Bollywood celebrities.
Salman Khan becomes the peacemaker between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar
With the historic success of Dhurandhar, everything has changed for Ranveer Singh. However, the news of his exit from Don 3 has created a new set of discussions which refuse to settle down. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has stepped in to resolve the dispute between the duo.
Also Read: Don 3 controversy timeline: Ranveer Singh’s exit, Rs 40 crore demand and FWICE action - What went wrong ?
The same report suggests that the source has stated, "Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call from both the stakeholders and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh did not respond to FWICE invitation to resolve Don 3 dispute, reveals federation chief advisor
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“He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged,” the source further stated. Salman Khan has encouraged Ranveer to focus on his upcoming ventures and suggested that the actor and director might work together on a different project down the line once tensions settle.
Also Read: Did Ranveer Singh offer a Pralay stake and return signing fees to settle Don 3 exit with Farhan Akhtar?
All about the Don 3 controversy
Director Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 ran into a major controversy after Ranveer Singh abruptly walked out of the project despite initial announcements, leading the producers to claim Rs 45 crore in damages. Consequently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
Reportedly, Ranveer cited a lack of a bound script, creative differences over subplots, and alleged production delays. Furthermore, he reportedly accused Excel Entertainment of exploring alternative casting (such as his contemporary Hrithik Roshan) before the massive commercial success of his film Dhurandhar.
Also Read: Don 3 row: FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh amid Farhan Akhtar dispute
Later, FWICE summoned Ranveer Singh to present his side of the story. After he skipped three summons, arguing the federation wasn't the right forum for contractual disputes, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive on May 25. This non-cooperation means that FWICE's technicians, spot boys, and workers will not work on any of Ranveer's projects until the dispute with Farhan Akhtar's production banner is resolved.