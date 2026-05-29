/Don 3 row: Salman Khan steps in to resolve Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh's bitter dispute

Ranveer Singh's abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated Don 3 has led to a major industry dispute. The latter's production house Excel Entertainment is reportedly seeking approximately Rs 45 crore in compensation over several losses. After the FWICE decision, in the latest update, Salman Khan has reportedly stepped in to mediate peace between the two Bollywood celebrities.

Salman Khan becomes the peacemaker between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

With the historic success of Dhurandhar, everything has changed for Ranveer Singh. However, the news of his exit from Don 3 has created a new set of discussions which refuse to settle down. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has stepped in to resolve the dispute between the duo.

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The same report suggests that the source has stated, "Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call from both the stakeholders and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects.

“He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged,” the source further stated. Salman Khan has encouraged Ranveer to focus on his upcoming ventures and suggested that the actor and director might work together on a different project down the line once tensions settle.

All about the Don 3 controversy

Director Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 ran into a major controversy after Ranveer Singh abruptly walked out of the project despite initial announcements, leading the producers to claim Rs 45 crore in damages. Consequently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.

Reportedly, Ranveer cited a lack of a bound script, creative differences over subplots, and alleged production delays. Furthermore, he reportedly accused Excel Entertainment of exploring alternative casting (such as his contemporary Hrithik Roshan) before the massive commercial success of his film Dhurandhar.