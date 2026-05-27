/Did Ranveer Singh offer a Pralay stake and return signing fees to settle Don 3 exit with Farhan Akhtar?

Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 controversy has taken a new turn. A day after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the Dhurandhar star over his last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, it was clarified that the actor has not been banned. The directive only advises members associated with the group not to work with him. Despite the confusion, Ranveer’s career is not at stake.

However, before this FWICE notice, it was learned that the actor had already agreed to return the signing amount for Don 3 and offer a stake in his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled, Pralay.

Will the actor return the signing amount?

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Will the actor return the signing amount? Amid the ongoing dispute, Free Press Journal reported in April that Ranveer has agreed to return his signing amount, which was around Rs 10 crore. Not only that, but he has also agreed to give a stake in his next film, reportedly titled Pralay, to Don 3 producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

‘’Ranveer has gracefully agreed to return his signing amount, which was reportedly around Rs 10 crore. And, to further compensate Excel, he has reportedly agreed to give them a ‘stake’ in his next film, tentatively being referred to as Pralay,'' the source said.

However, no confirmation on the exact percentage of the stake because the movie is in the initial stage,

Ranveer Singh never met FWICE officials despite several attempts

Talking about the matter, Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor of the film organisation, revealed Singh’s approach to the issue.

Days after strict action was taken against the actor, Pandit said they had sent multiple invitations to him, but there was no response from his team.

While speaking to ETimes, Pandit said FWICE made three attempts to contact Ranveer.

“So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent mail when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn’t come under a jurisdiction," Pandit said.

Also read: Ranveer Singh did not respond to FWICE invitation to resolve Don 3 dispute, reveals federation chief advisor

Saying that it would be better if the actor had sat with the organisation and had a word.