/Rani Mukerji gets emotional after receiving La Trobe Honorary Doctorate | Watch

Rani Mukerji had her moment as the actress was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by La Trobe University on August 14 (Friday). Having portrayed several compelling roles and showcased a vast professional career spanning nearly three decades, Mukerji accepted the prestigious recognition and was also seen breaking down in tears during the ceremony. Several videos and photos from the event are circulating online, drawing the attention of fans.

Rani Mukerji receives La Trobe honorary Doctor of Letters degree

On August 14, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia's La Trobe University during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) at Federation Square, in recognition of her three-decade cinematic career and acclaimed performances in films like Black, Hichki, Mardaani, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and many more.

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While receiving the prestigious honour, the actress got overwhelmed and was seen wiping away her tears on stage while standing alongside John Brumby. Mukerji wore a red doctoral gown with an academic hood draped over her shoulders and a velvet doctoral tam featuring white tassels.

Because Rani does not have an Instagram account, she used Yash Raj's official Instagram account to write a heartfelt note while posting photos from the ceremony. She wrote, "Some moments make you stop and truly appreciate the journey. Today is one of them. Receiving an Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University, after nearly three decades in cinema, is a deeply humbling honour. Every character, every story, and every experience has shaped the person and actor I am today."

"And to all the audiences who have welcomed my work into their homes, hearts, and memories over the years, this journey would not have been the same without you. I carry this honour with immense gratitude, pride, and a renewed belief in the power of stories," Mukerji added, thanking all her fans and the audience that contributed to her success.

About Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is one of the most celebrated Indian actresses, known for her acclaimed performances and compelling portrayals in blockbuster hits. Mukerji was last seen in the crime thriller Mardaani 3 and is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming movie King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and many more.