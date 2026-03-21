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Rani Mukerji's birthday special: Shivani Shivaji Roy, Michelle McNally, Debika Chatterjee- A look at her few most-loved roles

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 10:37 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 10:37 IST

Rani Mukerji turned 48 today. She is one of the best-known Bollywood actresses, who portrayed her strong screen presence and emotional acting through multiple blockbuster hits and garnered immense love and respect. 

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji!
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Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji!

Rani Mukerji, a national award winner, is one of India's leading actresses. Known for selecting meaningful roles, from Debika Chatterjee, Shivani Shivaji Roy, and Michelle McNally, among others, the actress has achieved remarkable success over many years. Take a look at some of the most iconic roles of the actor.

Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani
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Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani

Rani Mukerji depicts the role of a fearless IPS officer, Shivani Shivaji Roy, in the Mardaani franchise. Her portrayal features a strong female cop fighting against social issues, like child trafficking and brutal criminal cases.

Michelle McNally in Black
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Michelle McNally in Black

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dramatic fantasy film, the actress plays the role of Michelle McNally opposite Amitabh Bachchan as Debraj Sahai. She is an Anglo-Indian woman who is deaf, mute, and blind, and has struggled through an isolated childhood, but later pursued her dream and became a university graduate, guided by her teacher Sahai.

Naina Mathur in Hichki
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Naina Mathur in Hichki

The 2018 comedy-drama features Mukerji as Naina Mathur, a spirited teacher dealing with Tourette's syndrome. The movie follows her struggle to transform the lives of underprivileged students through education, turning her weaknesses into strengths.

Suhani Sharma in Saathiya
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Suhani Sharma in Saathiya

In one of the timeless romantic films, Rani Mukerji plays Suhani Sharma, a middle-class, study-oriented girl who is uninterested in romance and has seen the economic struggles and family disputes. Wooed by Vivek Oberoi's character named Aditya, she falls in love with him, and the couple navigates the passionate and often difficult realities of marriage.

Rhea Prakash in Hum Tum
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Rhea Prakash in Hum Tum

Helmed by Kunal Kohli, Rani Mukerji plays Rhea Prakash, alongside Saif Ali Khan as Karan Kapoor. She is a strong-willed and fashion-conscious woman who has seen various life stages. Guarded by her own rules, she goes to Paris to follow her passion.

Debika Chatterjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
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Debika Chatterjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

In the National Award-winning movie, Rani Mukerji plays Debika Chatterjee, a courageous mother fighting the Norwegian foster care system to regain custody of her children.

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