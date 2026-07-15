/Rani Mukerji to be conferred Honorary Doctorate at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Actress Rani Mukerji will be conferred the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University during the 2026 edition of The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The honorary degree will be presented at a special ceremony on 14 August 2026 at Federation Square in Melbourne, as part of the festival celebrations. The recognition honours Rani Mukerji’s extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema, along with her longstanding commitment to social causes supporting women, children and marginalised communities. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will take place from 13 to 23 August 2026, has, over the years, established itself as one of the world’s leading celebrations of Indian cinema. Bringing together some of the finest voices from the Indian film industry, the festival continues to strengthen cultural ties between India and Australia while celebrating stories and artists that have left a lasting impact on audiences across the world.

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Expressing her gratitude, Rani Mukerji said, “I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life’s journey and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change. To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special. I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition. I have been fortunate to have been able to do so many inspiring movies that have allowed me to tell stories of resilience, passion and undying courage of human beings to rise against all odds. Human stories have always moved me and I’m grateful that I have lived so many lives because of cinema. I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life.”



The 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne promises another landmark edition celebrating the very best of Indian cinema through film screenings, premieres, conversations and special events, bringing together filmmakers, artists and audiences from across the world.