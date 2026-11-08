/Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double shares rare behind-the-scenes moments from Ramayana

Ramayana was released on November 5, and the film has been receiving widespread praise for its grand visuals. Now, fans have been given a glimpse of the extensive work that went into filming Nitesh Tiwari's epic.

Stunt performer Luke Ioannou, who doubled for Ranbir Kapoor in the film, has shared a series of previously unseen photographs from the sets, offering a peek into its action arrangements and production.

Ranbir Kapoor's stunt double shares BTS moments

Luke took to Instagram to share the pictures, along with a message about his experience. “Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” he wrote.

He also expressed his gratitude to everyone, adding, “A huge thank you to Ian Van Temperley @stuntalliancegroup for the opportunity and to all the incredible cast and crew I met along the way. An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it.”

Ramayana BTS photos Photograph: (Instagram/iflip4tips)

Luke shares unseen pictures

The photographs shared by Luke also provide a glimpse of the costumes and technical arrangements involved in the film.

One of the pictures features a performer alongside Ranbir, dressed in a golden-brown traditional ensemble, complete with rudraksha beads and a topknot.

Another photograph shows a costume comprising a chest piece and a maroon dhoti, with artificial rocky structures visible in the background.

Ramayana BTS photos Photograph: (Instagram/iflip4tips)

Some of the other images highlight the film's elaborate action setups. What caught the attention of the fans was a photo in which the stunt performer was positioned on a large mechanical structure resembling a mythical creature.

Luke has been associated with several prominent international productions, including Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, No Time to Die, The Batman, and House of the Dragon, which feature large-scale action and battle sequences.

Ramayana BTS photos Photograph: (Instagram/iflip4tips)

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Indira Krishnan and Kunal Kapoor.