/Ramayana first song out: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s new glimpses unveiled | Watch



The first song for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been released, giving fans a closer look at the highly anticipated film. Jai Jai Ram was unveiled on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and featured Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

The latest released song has been composed by AR Rahman, with Dr Kumar Vishwas credited for the lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the song. The devotional song also has shown several new glimpses from the world of Ramayana.

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Visuals of Jai Jai Ram

The newly released music video shows different stages of Ram and Sita’s journey. Among the glimpses are sequences from their wedding, their arrival in Ayodhya and Lord Ram’s relationship with his family.

Ranbir can be seen carrying his bow and arrow, interacting with Sita and sharing emotional moments with his father, King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil.

One of the sequences shows Ram caring for his father, while another features him performing the final rites for Dasharatha. The video also includes the reunion between Ram and Bharat.

Ram and Sita’s wedding, including the jaimala ceremony, is the major highlight of the video. Another sequence shows the newlyweds travelling through Ayodhya as flowers are showered on them.

Sai Pallavi’s Sita also gets several moments in the song, with the actress seen in traditional attire alongside Ranbir. Together, the visuals give audiences a glimpse of the emotional bond between Ram and Sita.

Also read: Ramayana costume designers break silence on outfit backlash

AR Rahman about the song

Speaking about the song, Rahman said, "At the heart of ‘Jai Jai Ram’ is the simple and powerful repetition of Shri Ram’s name. Musically, the intention was to preserve the purity and intimacy of a prayer while allowing the composition to grow into a cinematic song."

Kumar Vishwas, meanwhile, said, "‘Jai Jai Ram’ are three simple words, yet within them lies a complete prayer. While writing the song, my endeavour was not to describe Shri Ram, because his meaning cannot be contained in words, but to express the relationship every devotee shares with him: as our guide, our strength and our refuge."

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor.