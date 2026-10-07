/Rajpal Yadav gets final deadline to pay Rs 2 crore in cheque-bounce case; CJI says ‘your money is also Ata Pata Laapata’

Rajpal Yadav appeared before the Supreme Court on October 7 regarding the long-running cheque-bounce dispute linked to his film Ata Pata Laapata. The court has given the actor a final deadline to arrange the remaining amount after he paid a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana asked Yadav to deposit the balance Rs 85 lakh by October 13.

The court will take up his challenge against the Delhi High Court's order after the required Rs 2 crore payment is made.

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Rajpal Yadav gets time to arrange remaining money

According to reports, Yadav's counsel stated to the court that Rs 1.15 crore had already been arranged. Since RTGS was reportedly not possible through the Registry, the actor brought a demand draft for the amount.

The remaining Rs 85 lakh is expected to come from a prospective buyer of Yadav's property. The buyer was also reportedly present in court and has agreed to facilitate the payment.

“You comply with our order to deposit ₹85 lakh and for the remaining amount, we will lay down a schedule. Ideally, your client should be in jail. Your conduct still does not satisfy us but since you have brought ₹1.15 crore, we are willing to give you breathing time," the bench said. "In your appeal, it is our discretion to issue notice and to enhance your punishment to two years imprisonment."

CJI's ‘Ata Pata Laapata’ remark

After the formal proceedings, the hearing took a lighter turn when Yadav spoke about the financial difficulties.

The actor told the court that he had worked in around 250 films and claimed that the dispute connected to Ata Pata Laapata had caused him both financial and reputational damage. "Sir, my respects. I have made around 250 films. In the last 13 years, I have also suffered losses of around Rs 250 crore. Rs 17 crore of my money was lost in Ata Pata Laapata," Yadav said. "This is like the Merchant of Venice case, sir. Whenever you want, wherever you want to send me, I am always ready. But the total amount was Rs 22 crore. That Rs 5 crore swallowed up my Rs 17 crore, burying it since 2013 and not allowing me to earn even a single rupee."

At one point, CJI Surya Kant referred to the title of Yadav's film, and said, "Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab."

The CJI also advised the actor, "Now your money is ‘gayab and lapata’ (lost and cannot be found). We hope now you have learnt a lesson. You make a good movie and entertain people. Your reputation will automatically be redeemed."

What's the case?

The dispute began in 2010 when Murli Projects Pvt Ltd allegedly provided financial assistance of more than Rs 5 crore for Ata Pata Laapata. According to the reports, seven cheques issued towards repayment, each worth Rs 1.05 crore, were subsequently dishonoured.

The dispute eventually moved to court. The Delhi High Court upheld Yadav's conviction and sentenced him to three months in prison.

Yadav challenged the High Court order before the Supreme Court.