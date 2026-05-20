/R Madhavan slams healthcare brand over fake endorsement; sends legal notice

R. Madhavan has publicly slammed a wellness and health company after it allegedly used a clip from one of his interviews in a promotional reel without his approval. The actor took to his social media to inform fans that the edited video falsely suggested that he was endorsing the company’s weight-loss and health programmes.

R. Madhavan criticises the company

Sharing a screenshot of the advertisement on Instagram, Madhavan revealed that legal action had already been initiated against the brand. "What a shame. How do these people and organisations think they can get away with this? You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kinds of professionals and organisations," he wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The actor further described the "fraud" advertisement as misleading, saying, "This REEL is making it sound like I’m endorsing their product. They have just taken a clip from an interview without any permissions and used it as an endorsement from my end. How are the public ever going to believe these people or their treatment? !!!! Shame." the actor added.

What was the reel?

As per reports, the now-deleted reel shared by Elevate Now featured parts from an older interview in which Madhavan had spoken about losing weight within 21 days through disciplined lifestyle changes. The video allegedly included another individual identifying himself as a doctor, discussing the actor’s transformation in a manner that appeared to connect it with the company’s services.

Within no time, the controversy widely circulated across social media, and many supported the actor for standing against unauthorised celebrity endorsements.

So far, the company has not issued any public response regarding the matter.

Madhavan's work front