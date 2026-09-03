/Pakeezah: Meena Kumari's cult classic gets 4K restoration, set for Lyon, London Film Festivals

Pakeezah, one of the Indian cinemas' most enduring classics, featuring Meena Kumari, has captivated audiences with its unforgettable Sahibjaan and is preparing to return to the big screen with a renewed visual identity. The celebrated classic has undergone an extensive 4K restoration and is now headed for prestigious international film festivals in Lyon and London.

Pakeezah's 4K makeover

The official Instagram page of the Film Heritage Foundation announced it with a poster of the cult classic and wrote in the caption, “Film Heritage Foundation is proud to announce that our 4K restoration of the iconic film 'Pakeezah', Kamal Amrohi’s 1972 masterpiece starring the unforgettable Meena Kumari, will have its UK Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival this October!!” We would like to thank Tajdar Amrohi, Rukhsaar Amrohi and Bilal Amrohi of Lionheart Cinema for their support that made this restoration possible."

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The caption further read, "Restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory from a 35mm interpositive preserved by Film Heritage Foundation and a 35mm intermediate reversal print provided by NFDC-National Film Archive of India."

Excited fans flooded the comment section, and one user wrote, "Please release it all over India, please." Another user wrote, "What, what, what? This means there will be a screening of Pakeezah at Regal in the recent future!" “Wow, such a proud moment,” wrote the third user.

Pakeezah was Meena Kumari’s final film and has remained an enduring part of her cinematic legacy. The film was released on February 4, 1972, after a famously prolonged production that stretched across many years. The restoration also carries a personal connection for Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who described bringing Pakeezah back to the screen as a long-held dream. Original film stills and memories shared by members of the Amrohi family were used during the restoration process to help recreate the intended look of the film.

All about Pakeezah

Released in 1972, the classic Hindi romantic drama musical Pakeezah is helmed by Kamal Amrohi and tells the tragic and beautiful story of a Lucknow courtesan. The story is set in the twilight era of the nawabs in Lucknow. Meena Kumari plays the dual role as the courtesan Nargis and her daughter Sahibjaan, who grows up in a world of dance and entertainment after her mother dies.

She keeps on dreaming of love, respect and a life of dignity despite her painful background. While on a train, she receives a note from the stranger named Salim who praises her beauty. They fall in love, but society and her profession as a courtesan create huge obstacles.