Yami Gautam, filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar to collaborate for a film, their first after wedding

Yami Gautam and filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar will be collaborating for the first time since their wedding for another project, after their successful stint in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

The two will start shooting in Delhi in the month of January. According to reports, the project will also star Pratik Gandhi.

The project will be produced by Aditya Dhar along with Ronnie Screwvala.

The storyline has been kept under wraps for now.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony with a handful of guests including family and friends.