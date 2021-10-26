'Antim: The Final Truth' trailer: It's cop Salman Khan against gangster Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan is going to be back in theatres soon. The first trailer of his new action-thriller 'Antim: The Final Truth' was revealed on Monday evening and features Salman as a cop while his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma plays the antagonist in the film.



The film also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.



The trailer comes loaded with pumping action, high-octane background music, and much more.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with Salman Khan, who plays the role of a cop, in his first-ever Sardar persona. The trailer also gives the audience a good peek into the transformation of Aayush`s character, the nemesis of Salman in the movie. Aayush plays the role of an aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangster. The film has Salman pitted against Aayush.





Both Salman and Aayush had to undergo significant physical transformation to play their characters in the film, and the trailer shows precisely that.



Laden with thrilling action, in the trailer, Salman Khan comes out as a ruthless, no-bars-held cop who will stop at nothing to rout out crime.



'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26.