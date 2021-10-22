Which Indian film will go to Oscars 2022? Find out here

Wondering which film from India will make the cut to Oscars? A 15-member jury is deciding just that right now.

The jury in Kolkata is watching 14 films from around the country to select a film that will represent India in the Oscars 2022 race in the International Feature category. Out of these 14 films are Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Udham Singh’ and Vidya Balan starrer ‘Sherni’. There are regional films in the lineup too including Yogi Babu-starrer Tamil film ‘Mandela’ and Martin Prakkat’s Malayalam film ‘Nayattu’.

A jury of 15 members will watch 14 films over the next few days at the Bijoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. Filmmaker Shaji N Karun is the chairman of the jury. Out of the 14 films, one will be India’s official entry at the Oscars 2022.

For those unversed with these films, ‘Sardar Udham’ is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated Punjab’s Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer at the time of Jallianwallah Bagh massacre. ‘Sherni’ is the life story of a forest officer who has to catch a man-eating tigress in a remote village. The film deals with man-animal conflict, as well as corruption.

Meanwhile ‘Nayattu’ stars Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban in the lead roles. The film is about three police officers who go on the run after being framed of murder. ‘Mandela’ is by Madonne Ashwin which is a satire about a barber, who is wooed by politicians after it turns out that he is a deciding vote in the elections.

As for Oscars, the 94th Academy Award will be held in March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Last year, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Jalikattu’ was India’s official entry at the Oscars.