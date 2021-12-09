We salute you: Bollywood mourns sudden demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

The tragic loss of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has shocked the entire country. Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others died in an Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (8 December).



Several Bollywood celebrities have mourned the loss. Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and others took to social media to pay tribute to Rawat and others who died in the accident.

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife and the troops of the Indian Armed Forces. Saluting the brave & selfless service he has given to the nation while we mourn this untimely loss. Rest in power."

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan paid tribute to Rawat and wrote, "We express our deepest condolences Folded hands."

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families." Paresh Rawal wrote, "PRAYER FOR. CDS SHRI BIPIN RAWAT JI."

Sidharth Malhotra, shared his recent picture with the late General, on his social media handle and wrote, "Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 others. It was an honour to meet him recently at Shershaah's trailer launch. Om shanti #RestInPeace #BipinRawat."

Really sad and shocked at the tragic loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 others. It was an honour to meet him recently at Shershaah's trailer launch.

RIP General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 others..🙏

