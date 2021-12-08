Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh lead tributes as CDS General Bipin Rawat passes away in helicopter crash

On Wednesday (December 8), India lost one of its selfless servants Chief Defence of Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a tragic incident. Rawat succumbed to injuries when a Mi-17V5 chopper -- comprising him and his wife Madhulika Rawat -- crashed in Coonoor in the state of Tamil Nadu. The chopper, carrying Gen Rawat and his entourage, crashed in foggy conditions that led to the death of 13 people on board, claimed the IAF and other officials. Only one person survived the crash and is undergoing treated in a hospital.

Sharing the sad news with one and all, IAF said in a tweet, "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident." As soon as the news spread like wildfire, Indian sports personalities such as Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Jaffer, Rani Rampal, Sharath Kamal and many others paid tributes and expressed their condolences on social media platform Twitter. Here's how many stars reacted:

Kohli wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members."

Sehwag wrote on Twitter, "Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti."

For the unversed, the 63-year-old Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington as he had to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course before the fatal accident led to his death. PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Rawat and tweeted saying, "Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti."