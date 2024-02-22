Watch Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan come for a thrilling ride of twists and turns

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan dropped its trailer today. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film looks like a fun watch.

The trailer teases R Madhavan’s character who has hypnotised Ajay Devgn’s daughter. R Madhavan’s Shaitaan enters Ajay Devgn’s home where he stays with his daughter, played by Jyotika. Madhavan enters their house with a promise of leaving after 15 minutes but when asked to leave, doesn’t budge.

Shaitaan trailer teases Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's character

When Ajay Devgn's character forces him out of the house, it is his daughter who goes against him and tells that he will stay back. It is then revealed that R Madhavan's character has hypnotized the child- to such an extent that she ends up slapping herself, and even hitting her father.

The story starts from there.

Reacting to the trailer, many fans couldn’t stop raving about Ajay and Madhavan’s combination on the screen. One X user wrote, “What a deadly combo!” while another wrote, “Pure goosebumps after watching the trailer. This trailer shows you need good story for movie success not huge budget . Most of the shooting done within a house with 5 incredibly talented actor and yet this is the level. Hats off to everyone involved in this.”

Shaitaan is a remake

Shaitaan is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film.