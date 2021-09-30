Watch 'Sardar Udham' trailer: Vicky Kaushal looks the part in freedom fighter drama

‘Sardar Udham’ trailer released today as Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who assassinated the lieutenant governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, Michael O’Dwyer.

In a tale that is supported by history, Vicky Kaushal looks convincing in the well-told narrative of the life of Singh.

The trailer is action-packed as expected from a historical drama about the time when India was still fighting for its Independence.

The film looks like it’s been given a lot of thought as every shot looks thought-through and engaging. Rest we’d know once we see the film in totality!

The makers had earlier shared the teaser of the film. Vicky Kaushal had shared it with the caption: “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It’s an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh. Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct 16 @primevideoin #SardarUdham.”

Watch Sardar Udham trailer here:

In history, Sardar Udham Singh was a member of Ghadar Party who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer on 13 March 1940 in the UK. The killing was done to exact revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O’Dwyer was responsible. O’Dwyer authorised British Army General, Reginal Dyer, to take necessary steps to bring about order in the province. Dyer had asked for firing on a peaceful gathering in Jallianwala Bagh that killed hundreds of Indians.

The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and marks the collaboration between Sircar and Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

The film also features Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar in significant parts.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham releases on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Britney Vs Spears review: A lonely princess in her hellish castle

'No Time To Die' review: Daniel Craig bows out with a bang