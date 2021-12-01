Vineet Kumar Singh, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor, marries Ruchiraa Gormaray: Pics

Seems like Bollywood, too, is catching up with the wedding season.



After Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade announced her wedding to long-time partner Farhan Shaikh, actor Vineet Kumar Singh informed his fans about his wedding to Ruchiraa Gormaray.

On Tuesday evening, the actor shared pictures from his wedding to his long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in a part-Maharashtrian and part-North Indian ceremony.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared snaps from his special day on Instagram, stating, "29/11/2021. Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."



While Vineet Kumar Singh looked dapper in a classic white sherwani, his bride wore a gorgeous red lehenga for their D-Day.

On her Instagram profile, Ruchiraa Gormaray shared the same set of pictures as well.



Speaking about his wedding, Vineet Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times, "It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony."

Vineet Kumar Singh is a well-known face in Bollywood, with projets like 'Mukkabaaz', 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Ugly' and 'Daas Dev' to his credit. He was also seen in 'Bard Of Blood', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', among many others.

