Love wins! Shalmali Kholgade marries Farhan Shaikh in both Hindu, Muslim ceremonies

For Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade, love has truly transcended all boundaries!



The celebrated Indian singer has married her boyfriend Farhan Shaikh, a sound engineer, at their home on November 22.



On Tuesday, the 'Balam Pichkaari' singer shared the news of her wedding on social media. Sharing pictures from the ceremonies, Kholgade wrote, "22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match Farhan Shaikh. We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have... In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins."

The 'Pareshaan' singer then shared another picture of them where they can be seen performing Hindu marriage ceremony at home as well as a Nikaah. She said, "I love that this picture sums up my favourite quality in Farhan Shaikh - compassion. We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan's brother-in-law Abdullah Usman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah."

Sharing that she "still can't get over how wholesome" her wedding was, she further wrote, "My incredible father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as complete can be was what our wedding was. I still can't get over how wholesome it was."



Shalmali Kholgade's popular Bollywood songs included 'Pareshaan', 'Lat Lag Gayee', 'Balam Pichkari' and 'Beech Beech Mein', among others.

