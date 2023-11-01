Vikrant Massey on 12th Fail receiving praise from fans and critics: Truly gratifying

Vikrant Massey, the versatile actor who has consistently impressed audiences with his remarkable performances, is now basking in the glory of his latest film, 12th Fail. The movie, which has captured the hearts of viewers, has not only struck a chord with the audience but also garnered widespread acclaim from critics and industry insiders.



12th Fail has been making waves in the Indian film industry since its release, and Vikrant Massey, who plays a pivotal role in the film, is being hailed for his exceptional performance. Critics, audiences, and fellow members of the entertainment industry have come together to shower Massey with praises for his portrayal of a character that is both touching and motivating.



In response to the overwhelming love and appreciation the film has received, Vikrant Massey shared his feelings and said, "I’m over the moon with the heartfelt reactions 12th Fail has received. This film holds a special corner in my heart, telling a narrative that’s both touching and motivating. It’s a story that deserves to be shared, and the fact that it has struck a chord with the viewers is truly gratifying. As performers, we yearn for that connection with the audience, and the unanimous adoration for the film and my role is the most rewarding aspect of this journey. The continuous flow of appreciation from colleagues, friends, and family is heartwarming, and I receive it all with immense gratitude and respect.”