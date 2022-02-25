'Vikram Vedha' first look out: Saif Ali Khan turns up the heat in cop avatar

Saif Ali Khan’s look in ‘Vikram Vedha’ is finally out. The neo-noir thriller film treated its fans with the first look from the film as Saif gets ready to play a tough cop.

The film also stars Hrithik Roshan. He gave a shoutout to Saif as makers released the first look.

In the picture released, Saif can be seen in a plain white T-shirt with blue jeans.

There is also Radhika Apte who plays an important character in the film.

Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram Aur Betaal' and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Pics: Bollywood celebs party at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar post-wedding bash

The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and co-produced by S. Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

In Pics: Bollywood films & their love for real life gangsters: Gangubai Kathiawadi to Haseena Parkar