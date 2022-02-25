Pics: Bollywood celebs party at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar post-wedding bash

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got their marriage registered in Mumbai and had a post-wedding bash at Zoya Akhtar's home. The wedding was attended by actor Hrithik Roshan, Farhan cousin Farha Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

Good friend of the couple, Ritesh Sidhwani, threw a grand party for Bollywood celebrities last night. Kareena Kapoor came with her girl gang including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, so was Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and others. Check out pics inside.