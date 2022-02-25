Pics: Bollywood celebs party at Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar post-wedding bash

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got their marriage registered in Mumbai and had a post-wedding bash at Zoya Akhtar's home. The wedding was attended by actor Hrithik Roshan, Farhan cousin Farha Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty among others. 

Good friend of the couple, Ritesh Sidhwani, threw a grand party for Bollywood celebrities last night. Kareena Kapoor came with her girl gang including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, so was Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and others. Check out pics inside.

Kareena Kapoor and her gang of girls

Kareena Kapoor and her gang of girls including sister Karisma Kapoor, best friend Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora were spotted at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash for newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. The foursome looked uber chic as they turned up the heat in all-black ensembles. The girls looked fitter than ever and donned some of the most stylish outfits spotted at the post-wedding bash for Farhan and Shibani.

The newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

It was a moment for the newlyweds as they reached Ritesh Sidhwani's bash for them, holding hands and lookind relaxed. Farhan chose a relaxed outfit for the occasion and let the bride take centrestage with her powder blue dress and a high bun that focused attention on her dress. 

Bride's sister Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar looked super happy as she posed for the shutterbugs while attending Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash for Bollywood peers. She wore a slinky black dress and let her mane do the talking.

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan's kids also made an entry as Suhana and Aryan Khan were spotted reaching the venue. Also, mom Gauri Khan attended the post-wedding bash for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar but she came separately in a different car and they were greeted by Farah Khan at the gate. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Looks like there's no bad blood between former lovers as Farhan Akhtar's ex Shraddha Kapoor turned up at his post-wedding bash looking her stylish best. She wore a dark green dress for the occasion that accentuated her body. 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone kept it chic with hair swept back in a bun and a black dress that had cut outs at the sides. She paired the look with some hanging diamond earrings that graced her long neck. 

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella and Rhea Chakraborty

Arjun Rampal was spotted at the bash in one of the rare public outings with partner Gabriella Demetriades. Also seen at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post wedding bash at Ritesh Sidhwani's home was Rhea Chakraborty who sported a blood red figure-hugging dress. 

