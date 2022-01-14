Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate first Lohri together after wedding, share pictures

Newlywed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Lohri together as husband and wife.



Vicky and Katrina marked their first Indian festival together after their big wedding in December, last year. Taking to their Instagram handle, the much in love couple shared the bundle of snaps from their intimate celebrations and conveyed their greetings of the festival to their fans



In the cosy pictures, both Vicky and Katrina are standing near the bonfire and he's wrapping Katrina in his arms and they both are smiling as they posed for the camera.

In other images, the couple are looking adorable together as they enjoy the vibrant festival.

For the night, Kaif was looking pretty in a red salwar-kurta that she wore with a black leather jacket, meanwhile, Kaushal kept his look casual in a t-shirt, track pants and a jacket.

The couple got married in a grand wedding on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.



On the work front, Katrina has 'Merry Christmas' with Sriram Raghavan and 'Tiger Zinda Hai 3' with Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Vicky is currently working on a yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan by ‘Mimi’ director Laxman Utekar.