Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi to attend workshops before filming 'Merry Christmas'

One cannot think of a more unlikely pair than Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif. One is a deeply resonant actor in South Indian cinema, the other is a Bollywood glam diva. The one sexy, the other anything but sexy…but the two will star opposite each other in Sriram Raghavan's thriller 'Merry Christmas'.

So many levels of seeming incompatibility. And yet director Sriram Raghavan has it all worked out. He says the script is such that it demands the two actors that he has chosen. As for incompatibility, Sriram intends to put Vijay and Katrina into workshops before shooting.

Vijay Sethupathi admits he has never met Katrina Kaif. “But that is not a problem for me. I’ve worked with so many co-stars I had never met before. And we worked fine together. The important thing is to find a common ground and work accordingly. I signed this film because I loved the script and I intend to surrender completely to the director’s vision.”