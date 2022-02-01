Urvashi Rautela says suicide is a serious thing on the death of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019

Urvashi Rautela mourns the loss of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, who died on January 30. She shared a picture on her Insta stories with the model and others as they recently met in Israel.

In the caption, she mentioned "Hey Cheslie Kryst, your light was one that inspired others around the world with your beauty and strength. You cared, you loved, you laughed & you shined. RIP. Our hearts are broken."

Sharing the heartfelt note the actress also shares a message to all her admirers and friends: "Suicide is a serious thing. And if you know anyone who is suicidal, you need to get them help. No one should be in pain. Everyone should love themselves". Justin Bieber gets trolled for buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.29 million

Cheslie Kryst, the Miss USA 2019 pageant champion was elected Miss North Carolina USA in 2019 and took a hiatus from employment after getting titled Miss USA 2019. Her company hired her as its first diversity advisor in 2020 She was 30 years old. The fashion model, attorney, fashion blogger, and Extra TV journalist died after falling from a "higher altitude" of a 60-story apartment in New York City shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 30, according to an NYPD official.

