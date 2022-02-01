Justin Bieber gets trolled for buying Bored Ape NFT for $1.29 million

Pop star Justin Bieber is now in news for a recent purchase he’s made. The star bought a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT for $1.29 million, paying a reported 300 percent more than its valued market price.

He posted a photo of the NFT which features a cartoon ape in a black T-shirt with tears in its eyes. He posted it on his Instagram along with lyrics from his 2021 song ‘Lonely’.

He captioned the post: "What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you'd know me. Cuz I've had everything but noones listening and that's just fuckin lonely. #lonelyboredape."

Justin Bieber purchased the NFT for 500 ethereum cryptocurrency, which is the equivalent to $1.29 million, according to Bitcoin.com. The estimated value of the NFT was $208,237 as of January 29, 2022, meaning the star bought the non-fungible token for nearly 300 per cent above its valued price.

Twitterati poked fun at Justin Bieber for shelling out so much money on the piece. One person tweeted, “Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits He just got finessed.” Another wrote, “Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that .@justinbieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Yes we all know that @justinbieber could have bought a more expensive/rarer ape but, he doesn’t give a shit, this is just a flex, to get people talking about it. A statement piece. Welcome!”

Justin Bieber spent 500 ETH ($1.3 MILLION) on this digital ape drawing…that everyone can save to your phone for $0. Truly don’t understand this NFT craze. pic.twitter.com/8W96xrNBEG — Frank Passalacqua (@randomfrankp) January 29, 2022 ×

Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that .@justinbieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH. — gmoney.eth (@gmoneyNFT) January 29, 2022 ×