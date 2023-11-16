Toxic or not? Alia Bhatt weighs in on "wipe lipstick off" controversy around husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is finally opening up on the internet labelling her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, “toxic”. After netizens called Ranbir’s behaviour uncalled for and “toxic masculinity” over something she said earlier in a video, Alia revealed on the show Koffee With Karan that Ranbir is anything but that. Speaking to host Karan Johar, Alia said Ranbir is the opposite of what he is being projected to be.

Alia said, “I have a very candid way of speaking so even when I’m talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I’m talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal. I feel like a lot of things just get picked out of context which happened recently.”

She then revealed, “My team told me, ‘This is going a little out of hand.’ And I was like, ‘It’s okay, let it be.’ because genuinely, people say things all the time. But then I realised that there are serious articles talking about how he’s a toxic man and this and that. And I’m like, ‘Are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to talk about and give more attention to than talking about something I said in a completely different context. I think the only reason I felt bad, or feel bad is that if people misunderstand, is because he’s genuinely the opposite of all of that.”

She further added, “But don’t you feel like there’s also a line which I feel is being crossed? But you can’t say anything about it. People can say what they want. In fact, Ranbir says ‘Alia, the audience owns you, they can say what the hell they want about you. As long as your movies are doing well, please do not complain (while) sitting in your apartment in Bandra.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt had said in a video earlier that Ranbir doesn’t like her sporting lipstick and would ask her to “wipe that off”.

There was a massive outrage following this statement.