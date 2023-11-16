Jason Momoa caught without pants on Saturday Night Live new episode, check video

Trust Jason Momoa to make it interesting for you. The Aquaman star will soon be making his appearance on Saturday Night Live, as a host for the second time. The actor will be making a comeback to the show five years after he made his much-impending debut and will be joined by musical guest Tate McRae. The last time he was on SNL was in December 2018 with music from Mumford & Sons.

Jason Momoa will seen in the next episode of Saturday Night Live and makers teased what we can expect from the Dune star in a fresh video promo. In the video, Jason Momoa is caught walking just in his underwear with no pants. In the video, Jason walks with a grin into Studio 8H as he mentions how happy he is to be back on the show, for the second time as a host. He is then reminded that while everyone’s enjoying the show, he has walked into the studio without his pants.

The video continues and cast member Ego Nwodim tells him, “We love you, but you just can’t be wearing your underwear,” and we finally see Jason Momoa in his element and pixelated below his waist. The cast member then continues, “This is a workplace.”

Jason Momoa then tells him unperturbed, “I’m sorry. When I get excited, I forget my pants.”

Watch the new promo of SNL featuring Jason Momoa here:

Nwodim replies, “Guess I’m gonna just have to be distracted. Come on, let’s put some clothes on you.” However, the host isn’t having it.

