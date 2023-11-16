Jeremy Renner celebrates recovery with new video after snow plow accident

It’s been 10 months since Jeremy Renner met with a near-fatal accident with his snowcat (a vehicle) after it ran over him. Celebrating his swift recovery, the Marvel star shared a positive video in which he can be seen running up and down his inclined driveway. He called it his “first attempt at any of this activity.”

It was a tragic start to the year for Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner had a harrowing start to the year 2023 as he was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma when his vehicle that weighs atleast 14,330 pounds had run him over. The snow plow accident took place on January 1.

Sharing the new video, Jeremy Renner wrote, “Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery. First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends… I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

The mishap took place when Jeremy Renner was trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the snowcat crushed him.

Earlier this month, Jeremy revealed he tried “every type” of therapy in the aftermath of the accident, including “countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge and the list goes on and on. But my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better.”