Inside Pics | Shahid Kapoor, Karisma and other stars pose with David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor’s dinner party

David Beckham had a great night with Bollywood celebrities. The legendary English footballer is currently in India, and on Wednesday, after enjoying the nail-biting World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, he attended the grand welcome party hosted by none other than Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja.



The get-together was hosted at Sonam and Anand's Mumbai residence, and scores of celebrities arrived at the venue to spend the evening with the pro athlete.



For the starry night, David, who is known for his impeccable sense of style, stepped outside donning a casual look. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with matching trousers.

For the shutterbugs, David posed with the hosts, Sonam and Anand. For the evening, the Delhi-6 actress wore a red

saree with a white shirt blouse. She tied her hair in a sleek bun adorned with roses and accessorised her look with oxidised pearl jewellery. She kept her makeup simple.

Bollywood celebrities, including Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others, were in attendance.

Giving a sneak peek at the evening, several celebrities have shared photos from the evening.



Actress Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with David on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Did it for the kids (camera and heart) So warm and gracious.”

Calling David his ''teenage crush'', Shahid shared a picture featuring him, his wife Mira, and Beckham. The Jab We Met actor wrote in the caption, ''When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham.''

Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture with the legendary player and wrote, “Super evening at Sonam’s and Anands with David ,family and friends.”

Before the dinner party, several videos and photos of David enjoying the semi-final match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium went viral. He was seen chatting with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra.