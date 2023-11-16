Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seal it with a kiss as they celebrate 5 years of marriage
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone completed 5 years of marriage as they shared a sweet photo of theirs on Instagram wishing one another.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for five years. The couple wished each other on their fifth anniversary with a sweet photo as Deepika plants a kiss on Ranveer’s cheeks. Both can be seen dressed in smart casuals as they pose for the cameras. While Ranveer is seen in a printed black sweater, black pants, and a long coat with a cap, Deepika too kept it casual in a grey overcoat, hair pulled back in a bun over a black outfit. The two twinned in matching white sneakers.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ranveer posted the picture clicked during their recent vacation in Belgium. He also penned a brief note. They can be seen standing on a bridge over a canal as he writes, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!" He also tagged Deepika and added black heart emojis.
When they were on this vacation, a number of pictures of the couple with fans surfaced on the internet. This picture is from their vacation in Brussels.
Ranveer, Deepika have been married for 5 years
Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas. She also has director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has Singham Again in the pipeline. Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film Don 3.