Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seal it with a kiss as they celebrate 5 years of marriage

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for five years. The couple wished each other on their fifth anniversary with a sweet photo as Deepika plants a kiss on Ranveer’s cheeks. Both can be seen dressed in smart casuals as they pose for the cameras. While Ranveer is seen in a printed black sweater, black pants, and a long coat with a cap, Deepika too kept it casual in a grey overcoat, hair pulled back in a bun over a black outfit. The two twinned in matching white sneakers.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ranveer posted the picture clicked during their recent vacation in Belgium. He also penned a brief note. They can be seen standing on a bridge over a canal as he writes, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!" He also tagged Deepika and added black heart emojis.

When they were on this vacation, a number of pictures of the couple with fans surfaced on the internet. This picture is from their vacation in Brussels.