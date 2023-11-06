Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to make cameos in Salman Khan's action flick

Expect the unexpected in Salman Khan’s upcoming action flick Tiger 3 as official sources report that the film will have exciting cameos from War hero Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan hero Shah Rukh Khan, merging Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The three action heroes make up Bollywood’s spy universe. Tiger 3 is as the name suggests, a sequel to the Tiger franchise in which Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore. The film stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman Khan.

In the film, Katrina Kaif’s character is Zoya Humaini Rathore.

It all started with the Tiger franchise when Salman and Katrina got together for the first time intelligence agents from their respective countries, India and Pakistan. The spy universe kicked off with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and then came Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. It continued with War with Hrithik Roshan which came in 2019. Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead came in 2023. Tiger 3 advance booking day 1: Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 10 million

In the Tiger franchise, Salman Khan plays Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger who belongs to Indian intelligence agency RAW and Kaif plays Zoya Humaini Rathore, an ex-agent from Pakistan’s ISI.

In War, Hrithik Roshan is rogue RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal and Tiger Shroff his protégé Khalid Rahmani. In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan plays exiled RAW agent Pathaan and Deepika Padukone ISI agent Rubina Mohsin. Also read: 7 inspiring quotes by King Khan about life, success and hard work

The upcoming film from the Tiger franchise will have Salman Khan take on some powerful enemies. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at anything. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist Aatish Rehman.

Watch Tiger 3 trailer here:

YRF also plans to have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan headline Tiger vs Pathaan, which is expected to commence principal photography in January 2024. NTR Jr, of the fame RRR will feature alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, one of the future installments in the spy universe.