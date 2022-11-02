On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, 7 inspiring quotes by King Khan about life, success and hard work

Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:05 PM(IST)

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood. For three decades, the actor has been ruling over millions of hearts-first and foremost for his performances and second, for his wit, his kindness and charming personality.

From starting his acting journey on a TV show called 'Fauji' in 1989 to becoming Bollywood's quintessential hero, his road to success was not easy at all; he has seen many flops and many ups and downs. Time and again, Khan has shared many stories from his struggling days, his downfall, and life lessons he has learnt along the way, and that probably makes him one of the most idolised stars of this film industry.

Every statement and a word he says inspires millions of people every day. In honour of Khan's 57th birthday, here are some of his most inspirational quotes on life, accomplishments, and hard work.

Success mantra

From being a regular boy from Delhi with a dimpled smile to becoming the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's journey says it all.

Live, laugh, love

Shah Rukh's life mantra: 'Live, laugh, love'

Success and failure

Shah Rukh Khan's road to success was not easy at all; he has seen many ups and downs and many failures, but what made him a superstar was his dedication.

It's okay to be confused

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most idolised stars of Bollywood. Time and again, Khan has always shared inspirational words for youth.

Be humble

Shah Rukh Khan's humility and generosity have always been two most inspiring things about the star.


Hard work is the only key to success

For Shah Rukh Khan, the only key to success is hard work. 

 

 

Believe in yourself

Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made man. Coming from a weak background to becoming the wealthiest star of this country, Khan has achieved a lot in his life, but nothing would have been possible if he hadn't believed in himself and his talent.

