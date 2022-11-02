On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, 7 inspiring quotes by King Khan about life, success and hard work

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood. For three decades, the actor has been ruling over millions of hearts-first and foremost for his performances and second, for his wit, his kindness and charming personality.

From starting his acting journey on a TV show called 'Fauji' in 1989 to becoming Bollywood's quintessential hero, his road to success was not easy at all; he has seen many flops and many ups and downs. Time and again, Khan has shared many stories from his struggling days, his downfall, and life lessons he has learnt along the way, and that probably makes him one of the most idolised stars of this film industry.

Every statement and a word he says inspires millions of people every day. In honour of Khan's 57th birthday, here are some of his most inspirational quotes on life, accomplishments, and hard work.