Tiger 3 advance booking day 1: Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 10 million
Tiger 3 is going to feature all the super spies of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. We were all aware of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan cameo in Tiger 3, but as an extra treat for fans, on Saturday (Nov 4), it was revealed that fans will also see Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War joining the Tiger world.
Only a few days are left before Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 big release, and the excitement of the audience to see Salman and Katrina donning their spy avatars is on cloud nine. The advance booking of the third film of the action franchise has already started, and the movie is getting a thunderous response.
As per the box office business website Sacnilk, the movie has sold around 33,090 tickets across India, earning approximately Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared the advance booking data. He wrote on X, “#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]… #Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note. ⭐️ #PVRInox: 20,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 3,800 ⭐️ Total: 23,800.”
#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable? pic.twitter.com/1rIVqzlULE— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2023
Releasing on the day of Diwali, which is a big Indian festival, the numbers of the movie may get impacted, especially the evening shows.
Reacting to the film's release on Diwali day, Adarsh wrote on X, ''#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?''
Tiger 3: Michelle Lee on shooting fighting scene with Katrina in towel, says 'It was definitely a challenge'
#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]…#Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2023
⭐️ #PVRInox: 20,000
⭐️ #Cinepolis: 3,800
⭐️ Total: 23,800
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4IHKvNPz7c
The film's advance booking began from today (Nov 5).Tiger 3
Hrithik Roshan's cameo on Tiger 3
“Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF spy universe,” a source told Variety.
“No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when it releases in theaters on November 12.”
About Tiger 4
Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise of YRF. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others.