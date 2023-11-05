Tiger 3 advance booking day 1: Salman Khan's film earns over Rs 10 million

Only a few days are left before Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 big release, and the excitement of the audience to see Salman and Katrina donning their spy avatars is on cloud nine. The advance booking of the third film of the action franchise has already started, and the movie is getting a thunderous response.



As per the box office business website Sacnilk, the movie has sold around 33,090 tickets across India, earning approximately Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared the advance booking data. He wrote on X, “#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]… #Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note. ⭐️ #PVRInox: 20,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 3,800 ⭐️ Total: 23,800.” #Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable? pic.twitter.com/1rIVqzlULE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2023 × Releasing on the day of Diwali, which is a big Indian festival, the numbers of the movie may get impacted, especially the evening shows.

Reacting to the film's release on Diwali day, Adarsh wrote on X, ''#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?''