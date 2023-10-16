Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan is pitted against Emraan Hashmi as he fights for his family

The highly anticipated trailer of Tiger 3 was unveiled on Monday and showcases Salman Khan in all his glory, fighting for his country and family as agent Tiger. Khan reprises the role of an Indian intelligence officer who goes by the name of Tiger. Khan first played the role in Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. Subsequently, a second film in the franchise came out in 2017 called Tiger Zinda Hai. Both the films featured Salman and Katrina Kaif in the lead.



The trailer of Tiger 3 indicates the film is going to be high on action. The film opens with a shot of Revathy who had played Salman's love interest in Love in 1991. In Tiger 3, it seems Revathy plays the intelligence chief.



The trailer then showcases Tiger living a happy, peaceful life with his family- wife Zoya (Katrina) and son. Things turn dramatic when Tiger's family's life in put in danger due to his past work as a spy. The man then takes on, what seems like an entire army, in order to get his loved ones back. The film also only gives a slight glimpse of the film's main antagonist played by Emraan Hashmi whose character seems to have some old enmity with Tiger.