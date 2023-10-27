Tiger 3: Michelle Lee on shooting fighting scene with Katrina in towel, says 'It was definitely a challenge'

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The film brings back Salman and Katrina in their spy avatars for the third time. The trailer for the movie was released on October 16, and it was enough to take the excitement of the fans a notch higher. Among many things, the one particular scene that took the internet by storm was Katrina's fighting scene in a towel. Actor Michelle Lee, who is part of the viral scene, talked about it as she went on to share her shooting experience.

For the unversed, Lee has been part of many Hollywood movies like Scarlett Johannson's Black Widow, Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean, Tom Hardy's Venom, Brad Pitt's Bullet Train and others.

Talking about the scene that was shot at a Turkish hammam, Lee shared her experience working with Katrina, how they shot the action scene in a towel, and why she wasn't surprised by the internet's reaction to the scene. × “I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practised the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film,” she says.

Further praising Kaif's performance, Michelle said, “Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat!”

Further, Michelle said that the biggest challenge of the fight scene was the towel, which was sewn at certain points.

“One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot,” she said.

The third film of the blockbuster franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It will bring back Salman as Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina as Pakistani spy Zoya. The main antagonist of the third film is Emraan Hashmi, whose character seems to have some old enmity with Tiger. The film also stars Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo as Pathaan in the film.