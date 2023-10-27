Kangana Ranaut confirms she is working on Tanu Weds Manu 3

Tanu Weds Manu is returning for a third part. Kangana Ranaut, the film's leading lady, confirmed that she was indeed making a comeback as the beloved Tanu in part 3 of the film.



In a conversation with IMDb, Kangana was asked about her next projects. To this, she responded, "I am starting a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi sir. And a film called Noti Binodini. And another film called Tanu Weds Manu 3."



When asked to name a director who she would like to work with again, Kangana mentioned, “I would want to work with Anand L. Rai ji again, who did Tanu Weds Manu Returns. I don’t get to do too many comedies. I was telling sir that, for me, it was never like a film. It was a picnic that I was a part of. All my films are always so intense. I just kind of need a break, probably that’s why.”



Kangana Ranaut’s second acting project of the year Tejas has hit cinemas on October 27. The film's story focuses on Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot.



When asked what about her character Tejas drew her towards the movie, Kangana said, “My character Tejas is a new-age warrior. She’s an IAF pilot, a fighter pilot, who protects the country. I relate a lot with women who are very strong, warrior women. I have played fighter women in the past as well. Everything about Tejas is so wonderful and I think I am born to play this character. As an actor, you’re a very small part of the whole process but as an individual, it was very satisfying for me. On an emotional level, it was very cathartic to me as a person to be able to do this role and I have huge respect for soldiers. I myself want to give an ode to the spirit of a soldier. With Tejas, I got an opportunity to do just that.”



In her review, WION's Shomini Sen praised Kangana Ranaut's performance in Tejas but blamed the makers for a sloppy story. "If the plot doesn't feel illogical by this point in time to you, I must assure you that it becomes worse as the film nosedives into a jingoistic agenda and sticks to the narrative that many 'nationalists' seem to throw on anyone wanting to have a healthy debate on the concept of patriotism with a standard line - 'What about our soldiers who are fighting at the border?'.Taking this catchphrase, Mewara creates an entire narrative in the second half, especially the climax where Tejas talks valiantly about the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and how they go unnoticed by the general public- almost like a discourse that the actress indulges in on social media from time to time," wrote Sen in her review.



