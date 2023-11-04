Spy Universe Alert! Hrithik Roshan's Kabir to join Shah Rukh and Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. After a long wait, the movie is set to hit theatres on November 12. As the release date of the movie nears, the makers are taking the excitement of the fans a notch higher with every new release. On Saturday, it was revealed that Tiger 3 will be the first film to feature all the super spies of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, reports Variety.

Salman Khan's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan set the internet ablaze earlier this year. After that, the one thing that all the fans were waiting for was SRK's cameo in Khan's Tiger 3. However, now the fans will also see Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War joining the Tiger world.

Hrithik Roshan to appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

“Aditya Chopra has set the wheels in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF spy universe,” a source told Variety.

“No one knows this but along with Pathaan, Kabir too will make his appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualising Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed when it releases in theaters on November 12.”

The crossover of this new spy world began with SRK's comeback movie Pathaan, in which Salman made a special appearance. Months, later, it was revealed that Pathaan would appear in Tiger 3 and assist his spy friend in the third film of the action franchise.

Several reports came out about SRK's cameo and revealed that it took around six months to plan SRK and Salman's Tiger special scene.

A source shared, "When SRK and Salman's sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that's the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full-on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences."

All about Tiger 3

The third film of the blockbuster franchise will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and others. Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo as Pathaan in the film.