Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 to get early morning shows; advance booking to start from this day

Just a few days left for Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 to hit theatres and the excitement is palpable. Khan's latest film is the big release of the festive season and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger franchise and has Salman playing an Indian intelligence officer. Owing to the craze around the film, producers Yash Raj Films announced on Wednesday that the film will have shows as early as 7 am across theatres.

The film's advance bookings will begin from November 5 onwards.



YRF's official page on X wrote, "Get ready to book your 1st day 1st show tickets of #Tiger3 from 7 AM in India. Advance Bookings open on Sunday, 5th Nov across India. Tiger 3 is the next chapter of the interconnected #YRFSpyUniverse which unleashes in cinemas worldwide on Sun 12 Nov, 2023 [#Diwali2023] in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Playing in multiple premium formats like #IMAX, #4DX, #DBOX, #ICE, #PXL & #4DEmotion."

Celebrating the new month, they also released a poster. The caption read, “Tiger 3 month is here. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on Sunday, 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The film is part of YRF's Spy Universe and also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Considering the film is releasing on a festive day and a Sunday, it is expected to garner huge box office numbers.



As per a new report by The Wrap, Salman Khan's film will receive more IMAX releases instead of The Marvels, which is opening on November 10.



Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise of YRF. It also has Revathy and Kumud Mishra. The film will also have Shah Rukh in a cameo as Pathaan