This is why Ramayan actor Arun Govil was left disappointed after visiting Ram Mandir

Indian actor Arun Govil was amongst the many who was invited for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22. The actor is most famous for having played the iconic role of Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan. But after attending the ceremony, Arun expressed his disappointment as he did not have the opportunity to have a darshan at the newly constructed temple.

When asked by an Indian news channel about his recent visit to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Arun said, “Sapna toh bhaiya poora ho gaya par mujhe darshan nahi hue. Main kuch nahi keh sakta iss samay (The dream has been fulfilled but I did not get to do ‘darshan’. I can’t say anything at the moment).”

Arun Govil played Lord Ram in TV show Ramayan

Arun Govil reached his peak with Ramayan, the TV show. Post the show, he found it hard to find anything substantial and feared getting typecast in a role. Post the show, he was seen playing mythological roles in Luv Kush, Vishwamitra and Jai Veer Hanuman. In an interview, he revealed that the response he got from Ramanand Sagar’s serial led to both good and bad things for him. According to him, he “got a lot of respect and honour”, but it distanced him from commercial movies.