Viral pic shows Bollywood celebs with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya airport

It was a historic day for Indians on January 22 when the Ram Mandir was inaugurated and the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled for the world to see in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai along with other stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and many others made their presence felt at the consecration ceremony.

After the ceremony was over, all the Bollywood celebrities made their way to the newly-built Ayodhya airport to fly back to Mumbai. As they waited in the lounge of the airport, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid them a surprise visit.

Subhash Ghai shared a picture with Yogi and other actors and filmmakers who made their way to Ayodhya’s Valmiki airport. He shared a picture where we can spot Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene, Rohit Shetty and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Ram Mandir consecration: Bollywood celebrities at historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

He captioned the photo: “Surprise visit of #shri yogi Adityanath ji to visit our waiting lounge at Valmiki Ayodhya airport to pay his thanks to filmdom for participating in Pran PRATISHTHA we felt blessed to have darshan of Shree Ram Lalla yesterday followed by an inspiring spiritual speech. Jai Shree Ram (sic).”

Subhash Ghai also shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan as the two attended the Ram Mandir event. He captioned the photo, "When two old friends meet n click a picture together -. World lit up with a feel of inner joy."

Several celebs attended Ayodhya's Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Several videos and pictures of superstars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kangana Ranaut, among others, celebrating the event have gone viral on social media.