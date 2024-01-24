Alia Bhatt's saree she wore to Ram Mandir took 100 hours to make

Alia Bhatt is quite a mood. Her fashion choices never fail to amaze us and this time, when she was spotted at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, she left everyone spellbound with her Ramayan-themed saree. Opting for a striking teal-coloured saree for the occasion, Alia Bhatt kept the look clean with minimal makeup and a chic updo.

For the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Alia Bhatt draped herself in a teal-coloured Mysore silk saree by designer clothing label Madhurya Creations. Her saree was adorned with intricate hand paintings of “important scenes from the Ramayana” as captioned by her stylist Ami Patel who is also the brainchild behind Madhurya Creations. These miniature paintings, which were done in traditional Pattachitra style, took a hundred hours to complete.

Alia styled the saree with a matching blouse and a matching pashmina shawl from the clothing label Dusala.