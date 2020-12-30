Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI is still investigating the case, looking at all aspects

More than 6 months after his shocking death, there are still several unanswered questions surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Central Bureau Of Investigation on Wednesday has said that the case is not yet closed and that they still looking into all aspects.

The CBI took over the case nearly 145 days ago and has since then questioned several people related to the actor.



Earlier in October, a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS had stated in a report submitted to CBI that the actor's death was a case of suicide and no foul play was involved. The report had dismissed the theories of poisoning and strangling floated by the actor's family and their lawyer.

A few days back BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) asking about the status of the investigation, after which the PMO sent the letter to the CBI.

In its reply, the CBI said that it "is conducting investigation in a thorough and professional manner using latest scientific techniques. During the investigation, all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as on date."

"During investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest software have been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case," the CBI further said.

"During investigation, all the witnesses have been examined to understand the circumstances and apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and other independent sources. Intensive and thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard," the CBI said.

"The investigation team along with senior officers visited all places of concern - Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar and Patna," CBI added.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai. An initial probe by the Mumbai Police, based on the autopsy, called it a suicide but his family alleged that he was murdered. A nationwide campaign called #JusticeForSSR ensued soon after with many of his fans and family members demanding a CBI probe into the case.