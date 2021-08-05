South Indian star Dhanush to romance Nithya Menen and two other actors on screen

South Indian star Dhanush, who has also featured in popular Bollywood movies like ‘Raanjhanaa’ (2013)—will soon be seen romancing three heroines in his upcoming, yet-to-be-titled film, reports claim.



The actor is currently shooting for director Karthik Naren’s 'Maaran', and will begin work on his upcoming project with director Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures.



This film, which is tentatively called 'D44', is the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar after ‘Yaaradi Nee Mohini’, ‘Uthamaputhiran’, and ‘Kutty’.



‘D44’ will also mark the reunion of Dhanush and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The duo, fondly called DnA by fans, have rendered global hits like ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ and are coming together for this movie after six long years.



Reports suggest that veteran South Indian film personalities like director Bharathiraja and veteran actor Prakash Raj are attached to the film.



On Wednesday, the makers of the film revealed a short video on Twitter, announcing the names of the three female leads: Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nithya Menen.

The post also updated that the actual title of ‘D44’ will be revealed on August 5 at 6 pm.



In another news, South Indian star Dhanush's Hollywood debut with the Avengers makers, ‘The Gray Man’, has wrapped up and is reportedly slated for a Summer 2022 release.