New Delhi, India

Promising a true blue pan-India story, Maddock Films has now announced a new film titled Param Sundari which will centre on a love story between a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl. Directed by Dasvi fame filmmaker Tushar Jalota, the film will offer a fresh pairing in the new year – Sidharth and Janhvi. The two will be seen romancing each other on the screen for the first time.

The cross-cultural romance will hit theatres on July 25, 2025.

What we know about Param Sundari

The film is currently filming in Kerala. According to the official synopsis, the film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming.”

Announcing the film, Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan told Variety, “Its like those films that Mani-sir [Mani Ratnam] used to do like ‘Saathiya’ [the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”]. The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high-tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”

For the unversed, Maddock released the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It was a science fiction rom-com film with Kriti Sanon playing a robot. She played SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), with whom robotics engineer Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) falls in love.

Kantara, meanwhile, was a 2022 folk-action drama set in rural Karnataka, where a rebellious villager, Shiva, becomes entangled in a clash between his community’s sacred traditions and modern greed.