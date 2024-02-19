'She's the queen of Bollywood': Netizens slam an X user who called Deepika 'random girl' at BAFTA

Deepika Padukone never leaves a single chance to make her country, India, proud of her. The Bollywood actress, who is known for phenomenal acting and versatility, stole all the limelight at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards. Padukone, who was one of the presenters at the award, became the talk of the entire internet for her dazzling look, which led many netizens to praise Padukone for her sartorial choice. Amidst this, an X user got badly trolled by netizens, who praised the Fighter actress for her look but was unaware of her stardom.



The desi internet was quick to school the user, who ended up calling Padukone ''a random girl.''

This all started after a user who goes by the name strideseason on X, praised Deepika's look as she went on to take a dig at singer Dua Lipa's flowy gown.



Sharing Deepika's photo, the user wrote, ''Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn’t serve like this…''



When another user commented that the girl in the picture is Deepika. To this, the same user wrote, ''Idk but that outfit is everything 😭😭 watching some random girl eat so bad and then there’ll be Dua in a plain black gown 🤡,'' An X user wrote. Idk who she is but girl ate that look. istg if Dua doesn’t serve like this… pic.twitter.com/OFy58D5GYp — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024 × The post quickly garnered the attention of Deepika fans, who slammed the X user for calling Deepika a ''random girl''.

Not recognising an international celebrity is a very common thing. But what netizens found disrespectful was calling an A-lister who is attending BAFTA a 'random girl'.

One user asked, ''RANDOM?She’s the biggest it girl of Bollywood.''



''If she got invited to the BAFTAs red carpet why would you call her “a random girl”? another wrote.



''She is not some random girl!! She is the greatest and the most DECORATED ACTOR OF BOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY she is DEEPIKA PADUKONE Just Google her girl you'll know everything about her!!'' commented another X user. RANDOM?

She’s the biggest it girl of Bollywood — Parth (@ParthK_23) February 18, 2024 × Soon after the backlash, the user reacting to one user apologised saying, ''Idk I’m sorry 😭 i’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look.'' If she got invited to the BAFTAs red carpet why would you call her “a random girl”? — 🛒 (@tayhader) February 18, 2024 × She is not some random girl!! She is the greatest and the most DECORATED ACTOR OF BOLLYWOOD INDUSTRY she is DEEPIKA PADUKONE Just Google her girl you'll know everything about her!! — MINAL RATHORE (MINNI) ♥️ (@beinglucky99) February 18, 2024 × I’m sure you didn’t mean it in any malicious way, but she’s not just any “random girl”. She’s one of the superstars of Bollywood (Indian cinema) and their biggest acclaimed actress. — spurs’ resident kuttar baccha (@suzanstorm05) February 18, 2024 × ain't no way you called Deepika random — Joy (@meinsanemommy) February 18, 2024 × Indian ppl gene is something tht a random grl is slaying in daily looks but Deepika Padukone is not even near to random, she is an icon ,top actress ,1st indian Ga for LV also she is, one of the most successful ppl in India. — venomm¡! (@Lizzy_kiwk) February 19, 2024 × Idk I’m sorry 😭 i’m just knowing about her and my goodness she ate that look — stride (@strideseason) February 18, 2024 × Deepika Padukone at BAFTA

The internet went into a frenzy as Bollywood star Deepika graced the BAFTA Awards at the Royal Festive Hall in London's Southbank Centre on Sunday (Feb 19) evening in a jaw-dropping Sabyasachi saree.



Padukone looked flawless in the sequined white saree. Keeping her look minimal, the actress wore a simple drop earring and tied her hair in a high bun.