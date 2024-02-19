BAFTA Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone presents award in this category

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took to BAFTA 2024 stage on Sunday night in London to present an award in the Film Not In The English Language Category. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest was named as the winner in the category. The actress was named as a presenter at the BAFTAs earlier this month along with international celebrities like Cate Blanchett, David Beckham, Dua Lipa and others.

The BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festive Hall in London's Southbank Centre on Sunday evening.

Deepika Padukone presenting the Film Not in the English Language Award at the #BAFTA2024

About The Zone Of Interest



The historical drama is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis. The film narrates the story of German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss, who strives to build a dream life with his wife, Hedwig, in a new house which is right next to the German Auschwitz concentration camp.



In his acceptance speech, producer James Wilson urged the audience to support victims of Gaza. “A friend wrote me after seeing the film the other day that he couldn’t stop thinking about the walls we construct in our lives which we chose not to look behind,” Wilson said.



He added, "Those walls aren’t new from before or during or since the holocaust, and it seems stark right now that we should care about innocent people being killed in Gaza or Yemen in the same way think about innocent people killed in Mariupol or in Israel. Thank you for recognising a film that asks you to think in those spaces”.